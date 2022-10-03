Huda Kattan Is Using Her Latest Launch to Empower Her Community

Huda Kattan is a powerful force in beauty. With a $6,000 loan from her older sister, she's grown Huda Beauty into a billion-dollar business. Kattan's namesake brand continues to thrive for a few reasons. The products are undoubtedly great, offering innovative formulas and formats. But, it's Kattan's thoughtful perspective on beauty that truly makes Huda Beauty stand out.

Over the last few years, Kattan has been vocal about her evolving relationship with makeup. Like many of us, she once felt she needed to wear it to be beautiful. As she's gotten older, she's realized that isn't the case. Now, Kattan draws confidence from within and constantly champions beauty as a powerful tool of expression.

With this in mind, it makes sense the brand's newest launches are all about empowerment. "My self-worth journey inspired the Empowered Collection, and it's all about owning who you are and striving to be the best version of yourself," Kattan shares. "I wanted to create something that embodies that big self-worth energy and inspires people to make bold moves."

The Products

Huda Beauty

The collection has been in the works for two years and boasts several pieces. There's a limited-edition Face Gloss (made with fine yellow and rose gold pearl flakes), which can be applied anywhere, giving your skin a dewy sheen. It also includes the Legit Lashes Mascara, Lip Kit Trio, Eyeshadow Brush Set, and Eye Lift & Contour Double Peptide Hydrogel Masks. But, of course, no Huda Beauty collection is complete without an eyeshadow palette.

Kattan says the new Empowered Palette is a curated selection of "elevated everyday shades," offering a mixture of golds, coppers, browns, and neutrals. "It's an all-in-one palette you can use for a natural eye look," she says. "You can also create something bold and powerful with the deep metallics."

Always wanting to bring innovation to the market, Kattan included three new eyeshadow textures in the palette: hybrid gel creams, crushed flake metallics, and high-shine wet metallics. "The new gel hybrid eyeliner shadows are super pigmented and can be used as eyeshadows, liners, or eyeshadow bases," she says. "Another cool one is the wet-look shimmers. The wet look is trendy right now, and these shades make it easy to achieve." Kattan and her team carefully named each shade for a finishing touch, giving them inspiring monikers like "Manifest It" and "Charisma."

The Impact

To further amplify the collection's positive messaging, Kattan is also launching a mentorship program. Three individuals will have the chance to win a group mentoring session with the beauty mogul to discuss their entrepreneurial goals.

"I firmly believe in giving back and trying to help others achieve their dreams in the same way that I was able to," Kattan says. "When I initially started, I was incredibly fortunate to have the support of my older sister, Alya, and I hope to be able to assist others in the same way. Each of our Empowered Eyeshadow Palettes has a QR code that can be scanned to enroll you into a draw for a chance to win a mentorship session with me and get you started on your dream."

Whether you become one of her mentees or simply create a look using the palette, Kattan hopes everyone takes away one overarching message from this launch. "I hope people feel freedom, empowerment, and beautiful," she says. "There are so many beauty standards and 'rules' in our society that should be thrown away to make room for people to thrive as their most abundant selves. This collection is meant to inspire the community to widen their horizons and own their power."