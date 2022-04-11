Huda Beauty’s Blush Sticks Are My New Makeup Must-Have

Huda Beauty’s Cheeky Tint Blush Stick is a new essential in my makeup bag. It applies super smoothly, has a radiant finish, is buildable, and has excellent shade options.

We put Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Cream Blush Stick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Growing up, I thought blush was the most boring makeup product. But as I’ve grown older (and undoubtedly been influenced by the makeup tutorials on my feed), I’ve grown to appreciate blush. The right blush is a gamechanger. If you like natural color, your blush can help contour your face, add a hint of flush, and a touch of glow. If you’re more experimental with makeup, blush is yet another way to get creative with your looks.

My daily makeup routine consists of under-eye concealer and blush. So when Huda Beauty announced it was launching buildable cream blush sticks, I knew I had to get my hands on the launch. Keep scrolling for my Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Cream Blush Stick review.

Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Cream Blush Stick Best for: Adding a pop of color to your cheeks Active ingredients: Lychee extract, vitamin E Clean?: No, contains polyethylene Cruelty-Free?: Yes About the brand: Huda Beauty launched in 2013 and is one of the fastest-growing beauty brands worldwide, offering high-quality makeup products to build off the influence of founder Huda Kattan's namesake blog. Kattan is one of Time's most influential people on the internet, and the brand has over 50 million followers on Instagram.

About My Skin: Scattered breakouts and dryness

The skin on my cheeks remains a mystery to me. I usually have scattered breakouts on one side of my face (possibly caused by my pillow or phone). On the other side, my skin is generally unbothered. I typically apply blush to both sides the same and usually opt for a more natural look.

Depending on the season, my face can be drier than not. In terms of oiliness, I’m pretty average. Still, I lean towards moisturizing products, especially on my cheeks, since they don’t get oily. With this being said, I tend to go for creamy, more moisturizing blush formulas.

How to Apply: Easy to use

From top to bottom: Perky Peach, Proud Pink, Coral Cutie, Rebel Red, and Baddie Berry. Andrea Bossi

I love that Huda Beauty's blush sticks are easy to use. When I first started wearing blush, I struggled with the application. The brand's blush sticks are great because they allow precise application. You can easily control the amount of pigment you add to your cheeks. Use a light hand to achieve a sheer, natural finish. You can apply your blush to your brush first and then smooth it onto your cheeks for a more intense payoff (FYI: This is how Huda applies it).

I apply a primer and then lightly tap the blush across my cheeks before blending it out. Though Huda Beauty has a corresponding brush for these blushes, I used the Real Techniques contour brush.

The Shades: Five universal hues

These cream stick blushes come in five universally flattering shades: Perky Peach (warm dusty peach), Proud Pink (cool bubblegum pink), Coral Cutie (bright orange-pink), Rebel Red (bold rusty red), Baddie Berry (deep purple plum). Although I usually go for red hues, I appreciate these color options because they give you room to explore. Since each is buildable and easily blendable, you can dial it up or down. It’ll look good regardless.

The Results: Beautiful, natural color

Andrea Bossi

After applying the blush in the shade Rebel Red, I couldn't help but smile. These blushes are magical, and I'm a bit obsessed. It swipes on so smoothly, creating a seamless application experience. Though I was nervous about experimenting with new colors, every shade is flattering. Using new products, I'm always concerned about causing breakouts. Thankfully, these blush sticks are infused with lychee extract and vitamin E, so they felt incredibly comforting on my skin.

The Value: Worth it

When it comes to value, this isn’t a bargain blush. For $25, you get .17 ounces of product. However, I think the Cheeky Tint Cream Blush Sticks are worth the investment considering their performance, shade range, and formula.

