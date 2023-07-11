Huda Beauty's New Mascara Actually Lifts and Lengthens My Barely-There Lashes

Huda Beauty's 1 Coat Wow! Extra Volumizing and Lifting Mascara is thoughtfully-designed. Its dual-sided brush makes sure every lash is curled, lengthened, and volumized.

Doing my makeup brings me immense joy, so I'm always excited to play around with different products. Lately, I've been trialing tons of different mascaras to see which ones give my lashes the volume and definition they need, Huda Beauty's 1 Coat Wow! Extra Volumizing and Lifting Mascara is the newest entry to my mascara lexicon. Prompted by her followers' demands for a multi-tasking lash product, founder Huda Kattan set out to create a mascara that delivered high-impact lashes in little time. Ahead, find my honest thoughts on how the newly-launched mascara worked for me.

Huda Beauty's 1 Coat Wow! Extra Volumizing and Lifting Mascara BEST FOR: All lash types USES: Adding volume, length, and lift to lashes PRICE: $23 ABOUT THE BRAND: Huda Beauty launched in 2013 and is one of the fastest-growing beauty brands worldwide, offering high-quality makeup products to build off the influence of founder Huda Kattan's namesake blog. Kattan is one of Time's most influential people on the internet, and the brand has over 53 million followers on Instagram.

About My Lashes: Average length and thickness

My lashes are pretty average—they're medium-length but relatively thick and have a slight curl. That's why mascara is such an important step in my makeup routine. I rely on it to transform my barely-noticeable lashes and make them look bold, lengthened, and lifted. Needless to say, Huda Beauty's 1 Coat Wow! Extra Volumizing and Lifting Mascara sounded like it was right up my alley.

How to Apply: One swipe is all you need

Olivia Hancock

The beauty of this Huda Beauty mascara is that you only need to dip the brush in the tube once (the silicone brush can hold enough formula to coat both eyes). After that, you can alternate between using both sides of the brush. The curved, concave side is designed to hold the formula and coat your lashes. Meanwhile, the convex side can comb through your lashes, helping to separate, define, and volumize them.

The Results: Lifted, lengthened lashes

Olivia Hancock

Before applying the mascara, I curled my lashes using the Sephora Collection Eyelash Curler ($15). I then began to brush the product through them using the concave side first to make sure they were adequately coated. Afterward, I combed through my lashes with the convex side. True to its claims, I didn't need to dip my brush back in the tube to apply more product. Since the formula is on the thicker side, there was more than enough on the brush to cover my lashes on both eyes.

One coat of this mascara is all you need—and I was left with noticeable lift and volume after one swipe. I also noticed how much darker my lashes looked (thanks to the ultra-black formula). However, since my lashes tend to fade into oblivion in pictures, I like to amp up the drama by applying two coats. To my delight, applying a light second layer didn't lead to clumpiness. Instead, my lashes looked even longer, fuller, and curlier. Beyond its performance, I'm impressed with the longevity of the mascara. Every time I've worn it, I've had it on for over eight hours, and I've never experienced any flaking or smudging underneath my eyes.

The Value: Worth the investment

Huda Beauty's 1 Coat Wow! Extra Volumizing and Lifting Mascara retails for $23, and you get .33 fluid ounces of product. This is slightly less than other mascaras in the prestige category. In fact, it's $8 less than the brand's Legit Lashes Double-Ended Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara ($31). Considering the formula, design, and results it delivers, I think it's appropriately priced.

Similar Products: You have options

Almay One Coat Thickening Mascara: You can also count on Almay's Thickening Mascara ($10) to give you a more dramatic lash look in one coat. It's formulated with aloe and vitamin B5 to help condition and soften your lashes. Plus, there are three shades to choose from (blackest black, black, and black brown).

Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara: Tower 28 launched its first mascara last year. The MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara ($20) is similarly formulated to lengthen, lift, and volumize your lashes. It also boasts an innovative brush, as its wand features a triple-wave design that helps define each lash.

