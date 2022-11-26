8 Easy Ways to Wear Tights This Winter

Tights work overtime in the winter as a layer of extra warmth under a dress or a skirt, or as a third piece to add dimension to an outfit. Styling a functional and stylish cold-weather look doesn't have to be difficult. Winter layers can often be bulky and constricting, but that isn't the case when styling tights. You can opt for a sheer pair under a dress as an extra layer of protection, or you can style a thicker, opaque pair for additional warmth. Plus, there are so many styles to choose from—whether you're looking for a classic black or nude hue, or something fun with prints and a subtle sparkle.

Rather than putting away your mini skirts and dresses for the chillier months we have you covered on styling these warm-weather pieces for the winter and holiday season. From classic black tights to sparkly hosiery and everything in between, keep scrolling for eight ways to style tights this winter season.

With a Trench Coat and Mini Skirt

A classic way to style tights during the winter is under a black mini skirt with a long jacket. These tights from Nordstrom are lined with fleece to keep your legs warm on chilly days. Style them with your favorite boots and a fitted turtleneck to complete the cozy and chic look.

With a Sweater Dress

All hail the sweater dress. A quintessential winter staple, this asymmetric long sleeve sweater dress pairs well with over-the-knee boots and printed tights. Polka dots are having a major moment right now, so why not try out the print in a subtle way?

With a Party Dress

'Tis the season of holiday parties and festive gatherings. Grab your favorite sequin or metallic party dress and style with a jeweled heel and a pair of opaque tights. Nude Barre's opaque tights offer full coverage for durability and comfort, and are available in 12 signature shades for the perfect color match.

Shop The Look Nude Barre

Reformation

Nalebe

Under Shorts with a Cable Knit

Shorts are seasonal and usually only get wear a few months out of the year—unless you style them right. Wool-blend shorts are perfect for the colder months when styled with a cable-knit sweater and black tights. Finish the look with wool socks and combat boots.

Shop The Look Anine Bing

Vince

Sheertex

With a Blazer Dress

Elevate your classic black blazer dress with printed tights and fur heels. These tights are part of Calzedonia's Emotions Tights capsule collection and share uplifting phrases throughout. A pair of tights with daily affirmations? Sign me up.

With a Cape

Styling these shimmery tights with a neutral look will keep them the main focal point. And since they're made of recycled fibers, you can sparkle your way through the season in sustainable style.

With a Floral Dress

Florals aren't just for the spring and summer months. Style a moody floral dress with shaping tights that will form to your body for a flawless fit. Finish the look with a pair of heeled over-the-knee boots, allowing your tights to subtly peek through.

With Cropped Trousers and a Puffer Jacket

Layers are always a good idea. Keep your ankles warm and in style with a pair of crochet net tights layered under a cropped trouser. Complete your street style ensemble with a puffer jacket and ankle booties.