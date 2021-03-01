How to Wear Clip-in Faux Bangs

02 of 05

Prep Your Hair

@jennifer_yepez

Next, you'll want to prep the hair to serve as a good foundation to hold the clips in place. For starters, "part your hair down the middle," says Brook. "This helps keep your hair organized and makes the application process seamless." No need to pull out a comb for precision here. Use your finger to create a more organic parting that will help keep your new 'do looking natural.

Your hair doesn't need to be squeaky clean or two days unwashed to make itself ready for clip-ins. Just be sure the hair is dry when you're ready to wear your bangs. Then, "apply a dry shampoo to the areas you want to clip the bang into," says Brook. Dry shampoo will help eliminate excess oils and slippery strands, providing a hold that'll last all day. (So if your hair is thick, super curly, or coarse, you might be able to skip this step.) If you still need a little extra grip, Brook suggests backcombing your roots.