This Is How You Wear Clip-In Extensions Without Damaging Your Hair

Clip-in extensions certainly come with a long list of advantages. They're the perfect way to add length, fullness, or both—in minutes. You can easily put them in and take them out yourself, no trip to the salon required, saving you both time and money. And they're temporary, offering a fun way to quickly and easily change up your style, no commitment required.

All that being said, clip-ins (just like any other type of extensions) do come with the potential for damage to your natural hair if not applied correctly and/or otherwise used improperly. Happily, there are plenty of simple, easy things you can do before, during, and after your extension-wearing to ensure your natural tresses stay strong and healthy. Ahead, extensions experts China Dukes and Priscilla Valles share eight strand-saving tips and tricks for wearing clip-in extensions.

