Sorry Skits, We're Wearing Sarongs This Summer

So your beach vacation is booked and now you just need to find pieces that you'll love once the trip comes to an end. Enter the sarong. If you aren't familiar, a sarong is a piece of fabric that you tie around your waist to pair over swimwear. These are a closet staple that has gained traction over the last few seasons. Once considered simply a beach coverup, the sarong is now a versatile closet essential that can be styled for poolside and beyond.

From long printed skirts to metallic minis, we've rounded up a variety of looks to inspire your vacation wardrobe. Keep reading for 7 ways to style a sarong this season to elevate your summer style.

With a Matching Swimsuit

Styling a monochromatic look is a foolproof way to look put together, even when you're lounging by the pool. With all the talk of the new Barbie movie, this pink look by Good American will keep you on-trend while you soak up the sun. Style with a matching raffia tote for a quintessential Barbiecore beach-inspired look.

From Beach to Brunch

If you're looking for swimwear that can work overtime, you've come to the right place. This one-piece swimsuit by Andrea Iyamah doubles as a bodysuit and pairs beautifully with a printed sarong. Style this with your favorite wedges and complete the Positano-inspired look with a summer satchel.

Keep It Classic

You'll never regret investing in a classic mini sarong. Exude confidence and style at your next summer soirée in a black one-piece styled with an elegant matching wrap. Complete the look with silver accessories to add a little dimension to your all-black look.

Sandy Hues

If you're into minimalistic styles and neutral tones, this Simkhai sarong is a must-have in your closet. It's dressy enough to be worn on its own as an everyday look, and casual enough to be styled at the beach over your favorite swimsuit.

As a Dress

A sarong is a versatile piece that can be styled in several different ways, including as a dress. Head from the beach to dinner in this gorgeous hand-printed sarong then slick your hair back for a more polished look to dress up your outfit.

Less is More

The micro mini skirt trend is making its debut poolside. Embrace the daring style with a smaller sarong rather than a midi or maxi skirt. We love this style by PQ, which pairs well with a shimmering tankini.

Crochet Cutie

Crochet has become the must-have material of the season. For a sheer look that provides both fashion and function, opt for a crochet maxi skirt like this one by Beach Riot. Pair it with a mismatched crochet top for a little extra coverage.