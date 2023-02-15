9 Ways to Wear a Blanket Scarf for Versatile, Cozy Style

Blanket scarves are the ultimate style accessory for any season. Portable and versatile, it’s easy to keep one folded in your bag for any occasion you may find yourself in. Restaurant a little too cold? Wrap your scarf around you. Spill coffee over your shirt right before a big meeting? Drape your scarf over the stain. Whatever fashion emergency may arise, a good blanket scarf has your back.

These scarves are also warm and thick, keeping you cozy without adding too many extra layers. However, because of their big size, they can be a little intimidating to style, as it’s easy to get ourselves tangled up in all that fabric. Fortunately, we've gathered nine different ways to wear a blanket scarf that will keep you warm and stylish for whatever the occasion may be. Keep reading to see them all, and get ready to never feel cold or unfashionable again.

The Classic Loop

This is a pretty standard, simple way to style your blanket scarf, but that's exactly what makes it a classic, as you can wear this look with any casual outfit. It's perfect for running errands, grabbing coffee, or just trying to get through winter without freezing. Start by folding your square blanket scarf in half into a triangle shape. Then, create a loop and wrap the scarf around your neck. Bring the two ends of your scarf down each side until the looped scarf is resting comfortably around your neck. Adjust the length as needed.

Circle Loop

One of the main issues people have with blanket scarves is that they can be too long. Depending on the way you tie it, you often have more fabric than you need, which can be frustrating. Fortunately, there’s a simple hack to get a put-together look without all the overhanging fabric.

Start by folding your scarf in half to create a triangle. Grab the two ends of the scarf and roll the fabric loosely. Place the middle of the scarf around your neck and tie the two ends of the fabric around your neck in a criss-cross, placing each end in the opposite hand. Tie the two ends together behind your neck, folding the knot under the other fabric to help it stay in place. Finally, you have an easy scarf to keep you warm without weighing you down.

The Draped Cardigan

You don’t have to wear a blanket scarf as just a scarf. The amount of fabric allows you to also wear it in less traditional ways, like turning it into a cardigan. To do this, wrap the scarf around your shoulder and across your chest so the ends hang loose, then close the gap with a statement pin or belt to complete the look. This option is perfect for those in-between months when it’s too warm for a heavy coat but too cold to forgo a jacket entirely.

Ponchos

Ponchos are back, Y2K lovers. If you want the look but aren't ready to commit to buying one again, modify your blanket scarf by draping it around your shoulders, then tucking one end under the other so it hangs down, creating a loose wrap.

Headscarf

Whether you're having a bad hair day or it’s just a little too windy out, your blanket scarf is here to save the day. Just fold the scarf in half, wrap it around your head, and tuck one end of the scarf underneath the other to create a shawl around your shoulders, keeping you comfortable and secure.

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Cape

Who doesn’t love a good cape? If you don't have a cape on hand or are looking to switch things up, make one using your blanket scarf. Drape a longer blanket scarf around your shoulders and it tie in front with a simple knot, adjusting the length until you get your ideal look. This is perfect for going out to dinner, the airport, or the movie theater—all places where the temperature is always a little colder than you convince yourself it will be.

Skirt

If you're feeling especially creative, you can even make your scarf into a skirt. This trick is perfect for fashion emergencies or to wear with a catsuit for a little contrast. Wrap your scarf around similarly to a sarong by holding one corner of the scarf in one hand and bringing it together with the diagonal corner. Tie the corners together into a knot, then add some pins and/or a brooch to hold it together.

Effortless Poncho

If you looking to play around with the poncho idea to make a stylish, effortless look, simply throw your blanket scarf over your shoulders and tie a knot around one shoulder, or use a brooch for a glamorous touch. This is your shortcut to an old Hollywood aesthetic.

Keep It Simple

When in doubt, keep it simple by folding your scarf in half lengthwise and looping it around your neck. Add a belt around your waist, and you’re good to go. This is a great way to add a pop of color with an all-black outfit or dress up leggings and a simple top before a coffee date.