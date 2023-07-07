How to "Waterproof" Your New Tattoo for Swimming, According to the Pros

There's just something about warmer weather that makes us feel inspired to get some new ink. But while summer is prime time for getting tattooed, this season actually calls for a more diligent tattoo aftercare routine, especially if you plan to hit the pool or the beach. Because a crucial step to taking care of a new tattoo is not only to avoid sun exposure (as you should do always), but also to avoid contact with water.

When it comes to watersports and activities, you'll want to ensure you "waterproof" your body art before getting wet. Ahead, experts explain exactly what this means and how you can keep your tattoo in pristine condition all summer long.

Meet the Expert Dr. Elliot Love is a board-certified dermatologist, fellowship-trained skin cancer and reconstructive surgeon (Mohs Surgeon), and board member for Mad Rabbit Tattoo.

Pony Lawson is a Mad Rabbit tattoo artist.

Why Do You Have to Avoid Water With a New Tattoo?

You need to waterproof a tattoo to avoid the drying, irritating, and bacteria-laden impact of water. A tattoo that absorbs water also won't heal correctly. "Tattoos should be waterproofed so your skin doesn’t absorb the water and cause the tattoo to heal poorly or lighten up," says Lawson.

How to Waterproof a New Tattoo

First and foremost, it's important to note it's not considered safe to hang out in a pool or the ocean with an unhealed tattoo. "You definitely want to keep from submerging it for at least two weeks," instructs Lawson. Our experts say there are multiple reasons for this. Chlorine will dry your skin, and salt water can irritate it. Additionally, Lawson says, "Pools and jacuzzis are a breeding ground for bacteria."

Dr. Love agrees but says, "If for some reason you have to get in the water, and you have a small tattoo, there are numerous waterproof bandages that can be used to cover it." Lawson recommends using "Second Skin, a waterproof but breathable bandage that stays on the tattoo for several days following the initial appointment. That’s really the only surefire way to prevent a tattoo from soaking in water, aside from staying out of water completely." Dr. Love suggests second-skin bandages from LotFancy, but you can also look into brands like Saniderm, Tegaderm, and Dermalize.



Your tattoo artist should place the bandage on you once your tattoo is complete, at which point you'll leave it on for three to five days (any longer than that can cause irritation). If it comes off prior to that, you can replace it. These bandages are typically sold on a roll, and you cut them to size.



When Can You Swim After Getting a Tattoo?

You'll need to avoid swimming until your tattoo is healed—this can take two to four weeks. Jumping in the water before that can cause many problems—like infection, dryness, irritation, or a poorly healed tattoo. You'll know your tattoo is fully healed when all scabbing is gone—both the darker initial scab and the filmy white one that comes after. Before you even consider soaking it, it should look flush with your skin, with no bumps or spots visible.

When Can You Bathe After Getting a Tattoo?

Both Love and Lawson agree that showering is acceptable at any point after getting a tattoo, provided you waterproof your ink. However, submerging your tattoo in a bath should be avoided during the healing process. "You can clean it with an antibacterial soap in the shower the day following the procedure," notes Love.

The Final Takeaway

Breathable bandaging, also known as second skin, is the most surefire way to waterproof a tattoo. But even with it on, you'll want to avoid completely submerging your freshly-inked skin in a pool or the ocean. Soaking an unhealed tattoo is a huge no-no and can lead to infection or permanent damage to the tattoo. But don't fret; after two weeks, you and your new tattoo can go back to enjoying all the water activities you want.