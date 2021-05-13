There is no feeling quite like going to the salon, getting a new fresh cut and color, and then suddenly being overcome with anxiety right before bedtime or the first shower because—wait, how are you, a mere mortal, supposed to maintain such beauty day-in and day-out? Unless you're a professionally trained stylist, it's okay if you fumble with hot tools and blowdrying because, well, that stuff's really hard. What's less hard, however, is knowing what will keep that color looking fresh and vibrant in between salon trips. Enter purple shampoo, the hero to blondes and silver-haired people everywhere. Purple shampoo allows you to tone your hair at home without the risk of the hair turning yellow or orange. But it can be a little tricky to master at first—we reached out to three hairstylists to get to the root of who needs purple shampoo and how it works.

Meet the Expert Rachel Bodt is a colorist and Matrix Brand Ambassador.

Jamie Wiley is a colorist and the Global Artistic Director of Pureology.

Riawna Capri is a T3 Celebrity stylist.