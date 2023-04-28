How to Use a Pumice Stone for Your Softest, Smoothest Feet Ever

As summer approaches, you may be feeling the urge to kick off the boots and break out the sandals. There's a solid chance another urge may kick in around the same time—addressing the dead, callused skin you've been avoiding all winter. If you're looking for a new addition to your exfoliation toolkit to bring out your softest skin ever this spring and summer, you may want to consider a tried-and-true favorite: a pumice stone. Pumice stones are a simple way to soften dry, rough skin, and one of these may be just what you need to be on your way to enjoying peak sandal season. Ahead, learn how to use a pumice stone on your feet and hands, complete with tips from dermatologists.



Meet the Expert Hadley King, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical and cosmetic dermatology.

Dustin Portela, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist based in Boise, Idaho.

What Are Pumice Stones?

A pumice stone is a type of lightweight, highly porous, and abrasive rock that forms when lava and water mix. "It's often used as a personal care product for its natural exfoliating properties, to remove dead skin cells and callouses from the feet," Portela says. Pumice stones can be more abrasive than other exfoliation methods, so if you're going to use one to exfoliate your skin, it's best to avoid your face and to stick to areas of the hands and feet that have calluses. "Don’t use a pumice stone over areas that don’t have a callus buildup," Portela tells us. "I strongly discourage using a pumice stone on the face."

For softer and more sensitive areas of skin like your elbows and knees, King suggests using a product that's formulated with pumice particles, rather than a pumice stone. "Schaf Skincare's Facial Scrub ($45) is a great option for those more sensitive areas," she says, explaining that this type of product polishes away dead skin cells while also boosting hydration.

Benefits of Using Pumice Stones

If you decide to use a pumice stone on your feet, hands, or another callused area, you'll discover there are a few main benefits.

Smooths and softens skin: "The gentle exfoliation of a pumice stone will leave your skin smoother and softer," Portela says. "This allows your moisturizer and any other skin products to work better."

"The gentle exfoliation of a pumice stone will leave your skin smoother and softer," Portela says. "This allows your moisturizer and any other skin products to work better." Increases radiance: You may notice improved complexion, too. "Regular exfoliation with a pumice stone helps to brighten the complexion by removing old, dead skin cells and revealing the fresh new skin cells that hide underneath," King says.

You may notice improved complexion, too. "Regular exfoliation with a pumice stone helps to brighten the complexion by removing old, dead skin cells and revealing the fresh new skin cells that hide underneath," King says. Improves overall comfort: Beyond just looks, another perk of using a pumice stone to exfoliate is that you may notice your hands and feet feel better. "Removing thick calluses can also reduce pain while walking," Portela tells us.

Risks of Using Pumice Stones

One risk when using a pumice stone is that you could irritate your skin. If you use too much pressure, this may increase the risk of pain and skin irritation, inflammation, and infection. "To avoid this, look for products with very fine particles and use gentle pressure," King says. If your skin is sensitive and prone to irritation, King recommends staying away from pumice stones and sticking to chemical exfoliation.

It can also be risky to use a pumice stone if you have neuropathy from diabetes or another cause. Neuropathy can cause numbness and loss of sensation, so it's generally not recommended to use a pumice stone in those areas. "You may not feel pain if you begin to over-exfoliate, increasing your risk of infection," Portela explains.