How to Unclog Hair Follicles for a Refreshed, Clear Scalp

Scalp care is the new skincare. We’re betting you’ve heard that one before: The latest location to invest your beauty bucks is your scalp, which is why you’ve likely noticed a whole new genre of products. From serums to scrubs to masks, plenty of new offerings are helping us to take care of our scalps, because it's skin, after all.

One thing the scalp has in common with your face: It can also get clogged. In this case, we’re talking clogged hair follicles, essentially the clogged pores of the scalp world. Ahead, two dermatologists explain the causes as well as how to unclog hair follicles and rejuvenate your scalp.

What Are Clogged Hair Follicles?

Clogged hair follicles are exactly what they sound like. “The correct term is folliculitis,” says dermatologist and hair expert Jodi LoGerfo, DNP. “Folliculitis is very common and occurs when the hair follicles become inflamed, usually caused by bacteria. Sometimes they can look like small pimples around the hairs.”

Meet the Expert Jodi LoGerfo, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, DCNP, is a dermatologist and hair expert with the Orentreich Medical Group in New York City.



Kseniya Kobets, MD, MHS, is a board-certified dermatologist and the director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care.

Causes of Clogged Hair Follicles

There are several reasons we can end up with clogged hair follicles. “You can get folliculitis when the hair follicles become infected with a type of bacteria,” LoGerfo says. “Often, it is Staphylococcus aureus (staph), but it can also be other types of bacteria as well as viruses or fungi. Occasionally, they can be caused by an ingrown hair. Sometimes we don’t know what the cause is.”

Clogged hair follicles can also be triggered by excess oil (sebum) or excess debris, like dead skin or hair products. “Surprisingly enough, it can also come from an excessively dry scalp with a thick dead skin layer of scalp,” says board-certified dermatologist Kseniya Kobets, MD. “When itchy red bumps or pustules (or folliculitis, a.k.a. inflammation of hair follicles) appear on the scalp, it may be related to buildup of oil or hair products (like silicone or excess oils) or may even mean a true fungal infection, which should be evaluated by a board-certified dermatologist. Folliculitis and dandruff can be exacerbated by hot temperatures and sweating, which promotes colonization of hair follicles by yeast such as Malassezia furfur (common cause of dandruff) or bacteria. Another reason for clogged pores can be hyperkeratosis (or excess dead skin) around hair follicles, which can still often be related to dandruff, psoriasis, scarring alopecia like lichen planopilaris, or even fungal infection.”

Anyone can develop the condition, though some may be more prone to it than others. “Clogged hair follicles can happen in both oily and dry scalp, but is probably more likely in more oily skin, which promotes inflammation and growth of pathogens like yeast and bacteria,” Kobets says.

Signs and Treatment

So, how can you tell if you have clogged hair follicles? There are a few main signs to look for. “The signs of folliculitis include small, inflamed bumps,” LoGerfo says. “Sometimes, the bumps can grow larger and more inflamed. They can often be pus-filled and crusty or appear as whiteheads. From time to time the skin can become very inflamed, often itching or burning. Every so often, they can become infected, requiring oral antibiotics.”

If you have clogged hair follicles, you're probably wondering how to clear them out—and you’ll want to do so, since leaving that issue unattended can lead to complications. “It is not that folliculitis is so terrible—it is often not a medical emergency,” LoGerfo says. “However, if not treated or if the folliculitis is picked, the areas can become larger and more infected. The skin can also become discolored and scarred, and there can be permanent hair loss. Sometimes the infections can become more chronic. At times, a more serious infection, called cellulitis, which can spread to the blood and lymph nodes, can occur.”

While you'll want to treat your folliculitis, you'll be relieved to know that there are several ways to do this, most of which you can do at home. Keep reading to learn our derms' nine top tips on how to unclog hair follicles for a refreshed, clear scalp.