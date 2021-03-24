How to Treat Oily Dandruff at the Source, According to Experts

Dandruff can sneak up on us when there's a change in climate, diet, products, and so much more. Since our skin is the largest organ of our bodies—scalp included—it's typically the first place that symptoms of underlying issues tend to reveal themselves. Dandruff may actually be your scalp's cry for help.

There's more than one type of dandruff. The most commonly known dry dandruff is white and usually sheds from the scalp to make an appearance on our shoulders (ick, no thank you). Then there's oily dandruff, which typically appears to be a yellow color and adheres to the scalp, as described by board-certified dermatologist Sumayah Jamal, MD. "It is caused by a yeast called malessazi furfur that is part of the normal skin flora," Jamal says.

Oily dandruff is also referred to as seborrheic dermatitis, explains certified trichologist William Gaunitz. "[This] is an inflammatory scalp condition in which your body is overproducing skin cells in a particular area of the scalp and overproducing sebum (natural oils), which creates a compounded scalp flaking," he says. All that excess oil is what causes flaking skin to stick to the scalp, as Jamal notes. Oily dandruff is typically accompanied by itchiness and tenderness. In extreme cases, Gaunitz warns that oily dandruff can extend beyond the hairline and onto the forehead, or even lead to hair loss. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to alleviate the condition. Below, our experts advise on how to fight back against oily dandruff.