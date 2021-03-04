10 Ways to Get Rid of Athlete's Foot

01 of 10

Keep Your Feet Dry

There's actually more than one type of athlete's foot, according to Correa. Moccassin-type athlete's foot is the most common. "A clear way to tell if it's Moccasin, is if the fungus covers the bottom of your foot," she says. The rash can spread to heels and up the side of your foot in this variety as well. You can also experience interdigital athlete's foot, which is when there's peeling and cracking skin between your toes. "Your toenails may also get thick and crumbly and, in severe cases, may even fall off."

The first line of defense in treating both types is to keep feet dry. Correa notes: "This fungus thrives off of warm and damp environments making it multiply and spread quickly." Therefore, Garshick advises, "It is important to avoid prolonged moisture on the feet. If you find your socks get damp easily, make sure to change them regularly, and wear cotton socks to absorb moisture."

Make sure to dry your feet thoroughly after a shower or bath, including the area in between your toes.