7 Ways to Safely Treat Toenail Fungus at Home

Toenail fungus sounds funky, but believe it or not, it’s much more common than you think. That’s because the pesky foot issue—which most often presents as yellowing, cracking, and thickening of the nails—can be caused by everything from slower-growing nails and excessive sweating to athlete’s foot and walking barefoot in communal areas such as pools, shower rooms, gyms, and the like.

“Most infections are caused by tinea species, but can involve harder-to-treat species called dermatophytes," says Francisco Oliva, DPM. He adds that infections usually occur when there’s a combination of issues affecting the toenail. “Sometimes there is an injury to the nail at some point,” he explains. “The effects can be delayed for months and years. Once the fungus invades the nail, the keratin layer of the nail becomes a difficult barrier to penetrate.”

What Is Toenail Fungus? “Toenail fungus is usually an infection of the toenail caused by opportunistic fungi,” explains Oliva. It may cause your nail to turn a yellow or white hue, thicken, or crumble at the outer edges.

While toenail fungus can occur in people of all ages, board-certified dermatologist Marie Hayag, MD, says that it’s most common in older folks. “As the nail ages, it is prone to becoming brittle and dry, which can result in cracks in the nails that make it susceptible to fungal infections,” she explains, noting that all of the aforementioned causes can be even more of a concern as a result.

Meet the Expert Marie Hayag, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist practicing in Manhattan. She is an assistant clinical professor at Mount Sinai Hospital and also teaches in the Dermatology Department’s surgery clinic.

Francisco Oliva, DPM, is a Miami-based podiatrist who has been in private practice for 25+ years.

Nevertheless, because developing a toenail fungus can occur at all ages, we reveal the best ways to treat toenail fungus at home, below.