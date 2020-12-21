Shop Small: 5 Ways to Support Businesses That Really Need It This Holiday

We all drop a lot of cash around the holidays. According to a poll, Americans spend an average of $942 on holiday gifts—amounting to $1 trillion total. And of the most popular gifts, cosmetics reign near the very top. Imagine the impact if a big chunk of that $1 trillion was spent supporting those who actually need it, like local salons and small beauty stores in danger of closing, or our friends, who are pivoting to new entrepreneurial ventures after facing unemployment?

“This has been a year of trepidation, turmoil, and triumph. This year’s challenges have shown up differently for so many people,” says Lauren Napier, founder of Lauren Napier Beauty. “It was especially challenging for the entrepreneurs in my life, myself included. From manufacturing, fulfillment, retail, and restaurant closures, so many elements of the supply chain were harshly impacted.” For example, Napier mentions Marsh + Mane, a Black woman-owned Philadelphia boutique who managed to pivot traditional retail services to online shopping and curbside pickup. And as for her own business challenges, Napier explains, “We manufacture (luxury skincare) wipes, so we are competing with large corporations like Clorox and Lysol for manufacturing space on machines.”

After everything that’s happened this year (see: The economic fallout of the pandemic and the lack of capital available for BIPOC-owned business finally brought to light), now is the time to know exactly where your holiday dollars are going. We vote with our purchases, and shopping wisely can mean the difference between helping someone make rent or contributing to a CEO’s third jet. But sometimes, the appeal and convenience of big-box shopping (thanks to marketing, logistics, and other resources that their endless budgets can provide) is hard to resist. So we gathered up some ideas to help make shopping with a conscience a little bit easier.