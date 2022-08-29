It's Trouser Season: 8 Ways We're Wearing the Pants This Fall

Fall is quickly approaching, which means temperatures are going to start dropping and sweater weather will soon be upon us. Instead of styling your knitwear piece with your usual everyday pair of jeans, opt for a new trending style: The trouser. The workplace favorite has become a universal staple in all of our wardrobes. Whether you're someone who works a nine to five at the office every day, or you're looking to spice up your everyday casual wear, trousers can be styled to fit anyone's needs.

Not sure how to style a trouser? Elevate your fall wardrobe with a classic that you'll keep coming back to all season long. Keep scrolling for eight ways to style trousers no matter what the occasion.

With an Oversized Blazer

When in doubt, choose a blazer. You can't go wrong with an oversized plaid blazer, especially during the fall season. Frame's Le High Flare Trousers pair seamlessly with Madewell's double-breasted blazer, which has some extra length and slouch to it. This blazer is a great layering piece, and you look extra sleek with your favorite chunky knit and heeled loafers.

With a Sweater Vest

We saw the rise of the sweater vest last fall and the sleeveless piece is here for another season. Style your go-to knit sweater vest with pinstripe trousers and leather clogs for a comfortable but fashion-forward fall look.

With a Turtleneck Sweater

A cozy turtleneck is a quintessential fall staple that you will wear week after week with sweatpants around the house or dressed up for a dinner out. For a new and improved look, pair your sweater with straight leg trousers and coordinating pumps.

An Athleisure Look

Swap out your sweatpants for a pair of pull-on trousers for a trendy (and comfortable) athleisure look. Style them with a floral crewneck sweatshirt and your favorite sneakers for effortless style.

Dressed Up

If you're looking for a more dressed up look for that after-office dinner or a night out, try styling a pair of leather trousers with a crisp white blouse. This corset top from Andrea Iyamah features gorgeous puff sleeves and an adjustable corset to fit your styling needs.

White After Labor Day

The rule of not wearing white after Labor Day dates back to the 19th century as a way for the upper class to separate itself from the working class. Needless to say, times have changed and white is a color to be worn all year long by whoever, whenever. For a luxurious and cozy fall look pair a teddy coat with ivory trousers and a coordinating bodysuit. Dress down for the day with fuzzy mule slides and comfortable socks.

Barbiecore Bliss

While you may think hot pink is more of a spring or summer color, Barbiecore is making a hot pink splash this fall. Add a little color to your autumn wardrobe with a luxe oversized scuba coat paired with fuchsia trousers and matching fleece mules.

With a Poncho

Ponchos are a versatile piece that can be worn with or without layers, depending on the weather forecast and the look you're trying to achieve. For a crisp fall day, style your favorite high-waisted trousers with a crocheted wool poncho layered over a form-fitting turtleneck. Complete the look with sock booties and a shoulder bag.