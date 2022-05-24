How to Style Tailored A-Line Shorts This Summer

The lines between traditional office dressing and what’s appropriate for a weekend dinner have never been blurrier. When I heard I would be heading into an office, even part-time, this summer, I knew I needed to find a pair of shorts cut out for the job. My list of requirements was long, but with the right pair, the outfit combinations were bound to be endless.

First things first, the shorts needed to be the right length. I wasn’t in the market for full-length Bermudas, even though I love the look. I wanted something that went comfortably past the middle of my thigh. I also wanted my shorts to be black in order to create an instantly polished look. I was willing to settle for white, but there’s something a little dangerous about leaving an all-white look up to the MTA before work. I loved the idea of an A-line, even if it was subtle, to nicely accentuate the legs while also providing comfort. We’re talking about dressing for the dog days of summer here—I’m looking for the max amount of airflow possible. Beyond all of the above, nice-to-haves would be belt loops and a high-waist fit.

My research led me to a number of higher-end options, mostly in the $500 range. However, I was determined to find something for less than $200. Enter the below beauties from St. Roche: Made from black cotton satin, these tailored shorts feel especially classic.

This pair checked all my boxes, and I can't wait to create outfits around it all summer long. That said, the shorts are quickly selling out, but luckily a modern basic like this has plenty of options to go around—you can check out a few right here.



Eyeing a similar summer uniform or trying to take your favorite pair of tailored shorts to the next level? Read on for five ways to style your new summer staple.



Farmers Market Ready

Sure, it’s a little on the nose to wear a cropped blouse with painted flowers to the farmers market, but it’s summer, after all. This loose tube top with easy straps feels fun paired with black tailored shorts. Keep the look walkable with leather sandals that are ready for whatever the day holds. A simple, blue crossbody bag is the ideal place to stash whatever produce you pick up for a snack later on.



Rainy Day Uniform

Rain in the forecast? Fret not! With the right accessories, a summer thunderstorm is no match. Start with boots that feel fresh paired with bare legs and shorts. Opt for a rain-proof hat that feels as fashionable as it does practical. The combination of a bodysuit plus these shorts just might be your go-to outfit formula when you’re tired of putting together outfits, rain or shine.



Statement Tank

One of the best parts of incorporating these shorts into your wardrobe is the way they allow the rest of the outfit to take center stage. Take this incredibly special shirt from Toast—it has tie sides and a certain attention to detail. Paired with simple tailored shorts, the top stands out for all its uniqueness. Add a piece of jewelry, and you’re ready for a Saturday exploring a museum you’ve been putting off or stepping into galleries with an iced coffee in hand.



Power Blouse

The power of a great white blouse for summer dressing is not to be understated. There’s something so reliable about having a breathable, easy top that feels way more dressed up than it actually is. A few trips to the dry cleaner, and you’ll be set all season. Keep things from feeling too straightforward with a jelly sandal revival. The accent of the darling bag takes this look from a creative presentation to drinks on a rooftop somewhere downtown.



A Formal Take

Attending an event this summer and can’t bear another floral slip dress? Mix things up with this fresh, easy outfit formula. Shorts plus a matching suit jacket equals warm weather appropriate suiting. Infuse a lighthearted element by carrying a bag in a bright color. This look is also a great base for piling on your favorite jacket when temperatures start to drop again. Pair the look with loafers and pushed-down socks if heeled sandals aren’t your vibe.

