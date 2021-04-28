10 Ways to Style a Camisole Into the Perfect Going-Out Look

Add these outfits to your rotation, stat.

written by
Laura Lajiness
Laura Lajiness is a senior editor at POPSUGAR Fashion and a contributing writer at Byrdie.
Laura Lajiness
updated Apr 28, 2021
How to Wear a Camisole Outfit

Oak + Fort/Design by Cristina Cianci

Boudoir-inspired pieces like camisoles can be tricky to style outside the house. It’s hard to fail when pairing one with PJ bottoms or underwear. But as part of an actual outfit—the kind you plan to wear in public—it takes a little more thought (so you don’t look like you just forgot to change out of your loungewear).

The best camisole outfits are all about balance: a cozy knit here, a rigid pair of jeans there, perhaps a voluminous skirt or textured pair of trousers to offset the silky or fitted nature of classic designs. Which, again, requires some thought. But not too much–no need to overcomplicate things. One of the best aspects of a camisole is its inherent simplicity. So lean into that, and reach for easy-to-wear pieces that exude a similar sense of polish for effortless style. 

Whether you’re headed to a dinner date, a Saturday full of activities, or a casual brunch, ahead, find ten ways to wear a camisole so you look stylish for all these occasions and more.

Black Camisole

If you’re just starting out with camisoles, a black one is a solid start. It pairs effortlessly with just about anything in your wardrobe, though we like tucking one into high-rise jeans, with a strappy stiletto and gold earrings to complete the look.

Skin Sexy Cami
Skin Sexy Cami $55
Shop
Anine Bing x Helena Christensen Kat Jean
Anine Bing x Helena Christensen Kat Jean $229
Shop
Good American Single Strap Chain Sandal
Good American Single Strap Chain Sandal $195
Shop
Third Crown Marcy Stud Earrings
Third Crown Marcy Stud Earrings $200
Shop
Cowl Neck Camisole

No cami feels more aughts-inspired than a cowl neck style, especially in a beige or taupe shade. For a night out, you can’t go wrong by pairing one with leather pants, minimal sandals, and a mini bag, preferably of the metallic variety.

Oak + Fort Cowl Neck Camisole
Oak + Fort Cowl Neck Camisole $24
Shop
Marei1998 Lunaria Vegan Leather Pants
Marei1998 Lunaria Vegan Leather Pants $473
Shop
Studio Amelia 2.4 Thong-Strap Sandals
Studio Amelia 2.4 Thong-Strap Sandals $376
Shop
Yuzefi Dinner Roll Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag
Yuzefi Dinner Roll Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag $415
Shop
Cotton Camisole

Cotton camis are usually worn as base layers, but guess what? You can totally style one as a standalone top. We love one tucked into a high-rise, A-line skirt with accessories made from woven materials for elevated summer style.

Old Navy First-Layer Plus-Size V-Neck Cami
Old Navy First Layer Plus-Size V-Neck Cami $6
Shop
Vici Sun Soaked Jute Crochet Clutch
Vici Sun Soaked Jute Crochet Clutch $54
Shop
Brother Vellies Aquarius Clog
Brother Vellies Aquarius Clog $595
Shop
Mara Hoffman Esperanza Skirt
Mara Hoffman Esperanza Skirt $325
Shop
White Camisole

We get it: when it’s blazing hot, you need a non-clingy outfit that pulls away from your body. Enter this camisole outfit idea, featuring a white style you can wear loose or tucked into a cool, crinkled pair of shorts. For a dressy finish, we’re partial to heeled mules and a chunky signet ring.

Cuyana Silk Cami
Cuyana Silk Cami $95
Shop
Le 17 Septembre Belted Crinkled Woven Shorts
Le 17 Septembre Belted Crinkled Woven Shorts $195
Shop
Chelsea Paris Ace Mule
Chelsea Paris Ace Mule $325
Shop
Awe Inspired Athena Signet Ring
Awe Inspired Athena Signet Ring $195
Shop
V-Neck Camisole

This minimalist-inspired ensemble epitomizes chic. The refined, creamy palette is totally worth any spill risk, especially considering the relaxed trousers and single statement earring.

Refine The Kate Cami
Refine The Kate Cami $242
Shop
Toteme City Sport Trousers
Toteme City Sport Trousers $570
Shop
Emme Parsons Cecilia T-Strap Sandal
Emme Parsons Cecilia T-Strap Sandal $395
Shop
SVNR Mustique Earring
SVNR Mustique Earring $120
Shop
Layering Camisole

As we mentioned, camis are often a base layer, whether under a sheer top or paired with a jacket. For a fresh take on the latter, how about combining a silky cami with wide-leg pants and a breathable, kimono-inspired jacket on top? A gold chain makes for an on-point and polished finish.

Whimsy + Row Dylan Cami
Whimsy + Row Dylan Cami $108
Shop
Selva Negra Rita Pant
Selva Negra Rita Pant $325
Shop
Ozma of California Kimono Jacket
Ozma of California Kimono-Inspired Jacket $220
Shop
Rachel Jackson Mid to Long Box Chain
Rachel Jackson Mid to Long Box Chain $84
Shop
Empire Camisole

Believe it or not, empire waists are coming back. Real talk, we’re super into the look, particularly with long shorts for a bit of proportion play. A boater hat and sleek flats are classic finishes we love, with a hint of Parisian vibes, to boot.

I Dream For You Silk Cami
I Dream For You Silk Cami $139
Shop
Essēn The Foundation Flat
Essēn The Foundation Flat $208
Shop
Agolde Pinch Distressed Organic Denim Shorts
Agolde Pinch Distressed Organic Denim Shorts $150
Shop
Cuyana Straw Bolero Hat
Cuyana Straw Bolero Hat $95
Shop
Scoop-Neck Camisole

When you’re not wearing a bathing suit on vacation or for waterside moments, how about a camisole outfit? We love a scoop-neck silhouette with a sarong-style skirt, leather sandals, and an oversize sun hat (you know we’re all about sun safety).

Everlane The Clean Silk Cami
Everlane The Clean Silk Cami $75
Shop
Anemos The Wrap Midi Skirt
Anemos The Wrap Midi Skirt $285
Shop
Eugenia Kim Mirabel Hat
Eugenia Kim Mirabel Hat $495
Shop
Amanu Style 17 Sandal
Amanu Style 17 Sandal $310
Shop
Beige Camisole

You can't go wrong with beige. However, one of our favorite ways to wear it is in tandem with other neutral hues. For dressed-down days, try a silky camisole in the versatile shade with a cozy cardigan, jeans, and fuzzy sandals.

Almina Concept Silk Cami
Almina Concept Silk Cami $118
Shop
Dôen Maritime Jean
Dôen Maritime Jean $178
Shop
Filoro Cher Cashmere Textured Crop Cardigan
Filoro Cher Cashmere Textured Crop Cardigan $195
Shop
André Assous Moira Sandals
André Assous Moira Sandals $199
Shop
Faux Leather Camisole

A faux leather camisole is an easy way to master head-to-toe leather for warmer days. With a long pair of shorts, minimal blazer, and lace-up PVC heels, the resulting look is both edgy and elevated.

Universal Standard Fatima Vegan Leather Camisole
Universal Standard Fatima Vegan Leather Camisole $70
Shop
Frankie Shop Belted Longline Blazer
Frankie Shop Belted Longline Blazer $300
Shop
Wilfred Limerick Short
Wilfred Limerick Short $120
Shop
Larroudé Gloria Sandal
Larroudé Gloria Sandal $285
Shop

