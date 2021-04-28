10 Ways to Style a Camisole Into the Perfect Going-Out Look

Boudoir-inspired pieces like camisoles can be tricky to style outside the house. It’s hard to fail when pairing one with PJ bottoms or underwear. But as part of an actual outfit—the kind you plan to wear in public—it takes a little more thought (so you don’t look like you just forgot to change out of your loungewear).

The best camisole outfits are all about balance: a cozy knit here, a rigid pair of jeans there, perhaps a voluminous skirt or textured pair of trousers to offset the silky or fitted nature of classic designs. Which, again, requires some thought. But not too much–no need to overcomplicate things. One of the best aspects of a camisole is its inherent simplicity. So lean into that, and reach for easy-to-wear pieces that exude a similar sense of polish for effortless style.

Whether you’re headed to a dinner date, a Saturday full of activities, or a casual brunch, ahead, find ten ways to wear a camisole so you look stylish for all these occasions and more.