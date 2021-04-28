10 Ways to Style a Camisole Into the Perfect Going-Out Look

In This Article
Boudoir-inspired pieces like camisoles can be tricky to style outside the house. It’s hard to fail when pairing one with PJ bottoms or underwear. But as part of an actual outfit—the kind you plan to wear in public—it takes a little more thought (so you don’t look like you just forgot to change out of your loungewear).
The best camisole outfits are all about balance: a cozy knit here, a rigid pair of jeans there, perhaps a voluminous skirt or textured pair of trousers to offset the silky or fitted nature of classic designs. Which, again, requires some thought. But not too much–no need to overcomplicate things. One of the best aspects of a camisole is its inherent simplicity. So lean into that, and reach for easy-to-wear pieces that exude a similar sense of polish for effortless style.
Whether you’re headed to a dinner date, a Saturday full of activities, or a casual brunch, ahead, find ten ways to wear a camisole so you look stylish for all these occasions and more.
Black Camisole
If you’re just starting out with camisoles, a black one is a solid start. It pairs effortlessly with just about anything in your wardrobe, though we like tucking one into high-rise jeans, with a strappy stiletto and gold earrings to complete the look.
Cowl Neck Camisole
No cami feels more aughts-inspired than a cowl neck style, especially in a beige or taupe shade. For a night out, you can’t go wrong by pairing one with leather pants, minimal sandals, and a mini bag, preferably of the metallic variety.
Cotton Camisole
Cotton camis are usually worn as base layers, but guess what? You can totally style one as a standalone top. We love one tucked into a high-rise, A-line skirt with accessories made from woven materials for elevated summer style.
White Camisole
We get it: when it’s blazing hot, you need a non-clingy outfit that pulls away from your body. Enter this camisole outfit idea, featuring a white style you can wear loose or tucked into a cool, crinkled pair of shorts. For a dressy finish, we’re partial to heeled mules and a chunky signet ring.
V-Neck Camisole
This minimalist-inspired ensemble epitomizes chic. The refined, creamy palette is totally worth any spill risk, especially considering the relaxed trousers and single statement earring.
Layering Camisole
As we mentioned, camis are often a base layer, whether under a sheer top or paired with a jacket. For a fresh take on the latter, how about combining a silky cami with wide-leg pants and a breathable, kimono-inspired jacket on top? A gold chain makes for an on-point and polished finish.
Empire Camisole
Believe it or not, empire waists are coming back. Real talk, we’re super into the look, particularly with long shorts for a bit of proportion play. A boater hat and sleek flats are classic finishes we love, with a hint of Parisian vibes, to boot.
Scoop-Neck Camisole
When you’re not wearing a bathing suit on vacation or for waterside moments, how about a camisole outfit? We love a scoop-neck silhouette with a sarong-style skirt, leather sandals, and an oversize sun hat (you know we’re all about sun safety).
Beige Camisole
You can't go wrong with beige. However, one of our favorite ways to wear it is in tandem with other neutral hues. For dressed-down days, try a silky camisole in the versatile shade with a cozy cardigan, jeans, and fuzzy sandals.
Faux Leather Camisole
A faux leather camisole is an easy way to master head-to-toe leather for warmer days. With a long pair of shorts, minimal blazer, and lace-up PVC heels, the resulting look is both edgy and elevated.