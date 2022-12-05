5 Ways to Strengthen Your Nails After Removing Acrylics, Straight From Pros

01 of 05

Remove With Care

Acrylic nails are notorious for the damage they cause nails. But it’s not because of the material itself—rather, it's the way the material is removed. “Acrylics are bonded to the nail vis-à-vis a chemical reaction between a liquid monomer and a powder polymer,” says Stern. “The solution is then shaped to the nail where it hardens into a firm nail-like extension.” Sometimes, this solution doesn’t fully adhere to all edges, which can allow for lifting. When that happens, some people feel inclined to pick at the acrylic. Under absolutely no circumstances should you do so. Ripping acrylic off is what leads to brittle, weakened nails in need of strengthening.

With this in mind, Park says to start the acrylic removal process by filing down as much acrylic as possible (before reaching your nail). After doing so, place an acetone-soaked cotton ball on each nail and wrap it in foil to process. “Acrylic takes much longer to remove than gel so it can take a while for all the product to lift off,” Park says.

If you’re patient with the process, though, you may not have to be as concerned with learning how to strengthen your nails after removing acrylics. That said, if you have particularly thin or weak nails to begin with, or if you’re a serial acrylic wearer, keeping the below nail-strengthening methods in mind can help.