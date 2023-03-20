5 Ways to Strengthen Nails After a Gel Manicure, According to Experts

We know picking the gel polish off our nails is not recommended, but sometimes we can't fight the urge. Two or three weeks after getting a flawless gel manicure, we notice some serious nail growth. A corner starts to lift, we annoyingly peel at the nail, and soon, all ten fingers look less-than-perfect.

"When we pick off gel nails, the gel polish—which is very securely attached to the natural nail — can peel away the top layer of the natural nail as it's removed, causing damage," shares Dr. Dendy Engleman. "Over time, this will make the nails more prone to rough texture, patchiness, cracking, and breaking. In addition, it will make it more difficult for the nails to hold polish and gel in the future." The good news? There are methods you can follow to ensure healthy-looking nails all year round. Ahead, two dermatologists share five tips to help keep your nails strong after the gel comes off.