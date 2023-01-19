How to Straighten Curly Hair, Directly From the Experts

02 of 07

Condition, Detangle, and Section

BRENDNETTA ASHLEY

The manual for having curly hair calls for a lot of conditioning. "Textured hair actually has a different structure to it and is usually dry," says Aronson. Without proper conditioning, the hair is prone to snapping, she warns.

Before beginning the process of straightening, Ashley notes that using a deep conditioning mask will provide added hydration and restore the strength of the hair. "Allow your conditioning mask to sit for 15-20 minutes before rinsing," she advises. If your hair is also colored or has experienced other exposure to further damage or dryness, consider letting the mask sit overnight and rinsing it out in the morning. Those extra hours will leave your strands smooth and protected before you begin to apply heat.

If you can't afford the time for an overnight treatment, simply follow up with a leave-in conditioning spray. This is beneficial to all curly hair types after proper conditioning so that the hair is detangled and easy to manage. "I recommend It's a 10's Coily Hair Mask ($40) after washing your hair and Miracle Leave-in ($25) before brushing it out," says Aronson.

"Once you have rinsed, detangle and section the hair," Ashley says, and after applying your leave-in spray, brush through the hair with a Denman or your preferred detangling brush. Ashley finds sectioning the hair into four even quadrants to be the most helpful: "This will allow you to have more control when it's time to blow-dry," she says.