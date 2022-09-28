How to Stop Your Lipstick From Bleeding, and 6 Other Pro Lip Tips

07 of 07

...Then Make Sure to Moisturize Them

Kiehl's Lip Balm #1 $10.00 Shop

Just like you'd apply lotion after exfoliating your face or body, so too should you moisturize your lips post-sloughing (and before applying color). "When your lips are dry they aren't as pliable, so every time you move your mouth all the little vertical lines contract and expand, drawing product into them," Patinkin points out. In other words, "moisturizing your lips properly will help the overall finish of your lipstick," Harris adds.

Here's the thing, though: Not all lip balms are created equal. Formulas that are too waxy are less moisturizing and create a protective barrier on the lips that can actually prevent lipstick from staying on well, says Harris. Look for a lighter-weight formula, instead. (Top tip: ones in squeeze tubes tend to be less waxy than twist-ups or those in pots.) Ideally, let it sit on the lips for at least 10 minutes to really do its thing, then blot away any excess with a tissue before you go in with color, Harris says.