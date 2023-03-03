Chin Hair Can Be Annoying—Here's How to Nip It in the Bud

Facial hair—especially on the chin—is something many women experience, yet few talk about. Sure, chin hair doesn't really take up a lot of space, but many people consider it annoying. If you're among them and want to ditch your chin hair for good, we're here for you.

Here's what you need to know about the ways you can treat and prevent chin hair in women, straight from board-certified dermatologists Quynh-Giao Sartor, MD, Erum N. Ilyas, MD, and Melanie Palm, MD.



Meet the Expert Quynh-Giao Sartor, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology.



Erum N. Ilyas, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology.



Melanie Palm, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon at Art of Skin MD.

How Can You Stop or Prevent Chin Hair?

To prevent chin hair, it's really important to try to figure out what's triggering it in the first place. Your physician can test you for a number of different conditions and causes that may lead to the presence of chin hair. These include PCOS, thyroid problems, problems with the adrenal glands, tumors, and medication side effects. If a trigger is identified, it can then be treated in a way that makes sense for that cause.

Read on for some of the best ways to treat chin hair.



