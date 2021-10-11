06 of 07

Treat the Area

Speaking of treating the area, there are a number of spot treatments that can help with under-the-surface bumps.

“Zit Stopper, from my brand The A Method by Tina Alster, M.D., contains several key ingredients that will combat stubborn acne at the root,” Alster shares. “Formulated with adapalene—previously available by prescription only—Zit Stopper does exactly as the name says: It stops zits from forming under the skin. Adapalene will help promote cell turnover, thus preventing pores from clogging. The hydrocortisone ingredient will provide anti-inflammatory benefits to reduce the appearance of redness and swelling around the blemishes. And, adding in glycerin and hyaluronic acid helps ensure that the skin stays hydrated, soft, and smooth.”

“Putting an acne spot treatment on the area where you can feel a pimple beginning to form is a great way to get ahead of an acne lesion before it comes to a head,” Green says, noting that for her acne-prone patients, she often suggests her own MGSkinLabs Acne Spot Treatment, which is formulated with 5% benzoyl peroxide to manage any blemishes before a breakout gets out of control.

Engelman also recommends a benzoyl peroxide–based spot treatment. “Humane Acne Spot Treatment Gel is an awesome, quick solution when you notice a pimple starting to form,” she says. “This clear gel penetrates deeply into the skin, killing acne-causing bacteria with benzoyl peroxide and calming redness with antioxidant-rich botanicals.”

Another spot treatment Engelman swears by? Pimple patches.

“Pimple patches are an excellent way to stop pimples in their tracks and heal them overnight,” she says. “I recommend ZitSticka™, which packs its patches with ingredients like salicylic acid and niacinamide to quickly clear pores and soothe redness. I also like that they offer different patches designed to target different types of pimples; the Killa™ Kit is perfect for early-stage and deeper zits, and includes self-dissolving patches as well as pre-soaked towelettes to help pimples fade fast.”