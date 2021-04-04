The Pandemic Hit and I Stopped Meditating: Here's How I Stay Emotionally Well

In 2014, I found out I had anxiety. It occurred in an uncommon way: Twitter told me. Specifically, countless strangers who watched a nightmarishly edited version of me on a Food Network show tweeted at me that I clearly had anxiety. Because I’d been so badly edited, I initially brushed those tweets off. After a few days of my phone blowing up, though, I decided to look into what exactly anxiety even was. I’d always thought of it as a debilitating condition, and as a highly functional person, assumed it didn’t fit me.

Lo and behold, it turned out anxiety was the proper term for what I had always described as “impending doom,” which was the state of being I somehow casually existed in. Every phone call from a job was bound to be a boss firing me; every call from a significant other would surely be a break up. Once I realized I was indeed anxious, I researched natural cures. Luckily, meditation worked surprisingly well, and quickly, for me. While I’m certainly not the most relaxed individual you’ll ever meet, after a month of meditating, I became one who isn’t anxious, either.

COVID-19's Impact

I meditated daily for about six years. Then, the pandemic happened, and like most other people, it reached into my brain and made scrambled eggs of it. Every morning when I sat down at my altar, nothing happened—except frustration. I couldn’t get into The Zone and I couldn’t even lay on my couch and follow along with a guided voice. Within a few minutes of trying that, I’d get up and doom-scroll on my phone, or start a household task. After a week or two of failing daily to find my meditative mental place even once, I gave up. It’s now a year later, and I still haven’t tried again. However, I've also managed to control my anxiety. Here’s how I’ve managed to stay mentally sound.