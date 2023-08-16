How to Achieve a Slicked-Back Bun on Natural Hair, According to Hairstylists

01 of 06

Section Your Hair

"The first step in creating the perfect slick back bun is sectioning your hair off [with clips or hair ties]," Sims says. Once your hair is sectioned, you'll want to begin detangling with a boar bristle brush to ensure there are no knots. "A sleek hairstyle requires brushing every layer to ensure flatness," Sims notes. "It's important to ensure that your curls are wet during this process because they will be easier to manage and lay flat. Type 4 hair dries faster than other hair types, so it's especially important to keep the hair damp to allow for easy maneuvering," Sims explains.