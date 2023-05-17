How to Shave Your Bikini Area for Smooth, Bump-Free Skin

Let's start with one big caveat: Whether or not you choose to remove the hair around your bikini line (or anywhere on your body, for that matter) is completely, 1,000 percent, a matter of personal preference. Want to rock a full bush? Go for it. Prefer to be entirely bare? More power to you. The point is, we are by no means saying that you should or even have to think about removing the hair down there,

However, if you want to get rid of some (or all) of your pubic hair, you have options. Laser hair removal, waxing, sugaring, and shaving are all potential methods. Yes, shaving is on that list. If you've always equated shaving your bikini area with tons of bumps and razor burn, we've got good news: With a few simple tweaks to your shaving routine, you can end up with your smoothest skin yet. Keep reading for a step-by-step guide to shaving your bikini area straight from board-certified dermatologists Geeta Yadav, MD, and Dustin Portela, DO.