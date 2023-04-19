How to Shave Your Legs Properly, According to Dermatologists

For some of us, shaving our legs is part of our regular bodycare routine. It's the quickest and most affordable way to remove unwanted hair compared to alternatives like waxing or laser hair removal. But do you actually know how to shave properly? Spoiler: If you're constantly dealing with itchiness, razor burn, ingrown hairs, and nicks, the answer is likely no. But luckily, there are plenty of expert-approved tips and tricks that will help you achieve a smooth, irritation-free shave every time. Ahead, board-certified dermatologists Brendan Camp and Marisa Garshick break down how to shave your legs.

Meet the Expert Brendan Camp, MD, is a double-board–certified assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Cornell New York Presbyterian Medical Center.

Marisa Garshick, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery and a clinical associate professor at Cornell New York Presbyterian Medical Center.