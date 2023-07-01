How to Roll Up Your Sleeves Like a Fashion Pro—And Have Them Stay There

As someone who wears loose long-sleeve button-ups on the reg, I’m all too familiar with the challenge of rolling up your sleeves so that they stay put. On one hand, keeping them buttoned while rolling them up can be incredibly uncomfortable on your forearms—if they can even roll up while fastened, that is; on the other, rolling them while unbuttoned can look messy, and oftentimes, they come undone throughout the day.

Of course, looking at pictures of models and influencers online, you’d never think that such a clothing woe exists—their rolled cuffs always look flawless. As it turns out, there are a few tricks to ensure your sleeves actually stay rolled up and look neat in the process. Ahead, learn the best tips and tricks on how to roll your sleeves up—and have them stay there for good.

Meet the Expert Audree Kate López is a fashion stylist and editor who has worked with brands including Marc Jacobs, Alice + Olivia, J.Crew, Club Monaco, and more.

The Ultra-Neat Cuff

Fashion stylist and influencer Brandon Balfour took to TikTok to let his followers know that typical-rolled cuffs (of the messy, bunched sort) are “absolutely atrocious.” Rather than simply scoff at the common clothing characteristic, though, he revealed the secret to perfectly smooth cuffs.

To achieve crisp cuffs, Balfour instructs the following:

Unbutton both buttons on the sleeves of your shirt.

Fold the cuff back so that the edge reaches your elbow crease.

Fold over the excess fabric up to your elbow crease, as well, creating a smooth, crisp cuff in the process.

The Signature J.Crew Cuff

If you want a clean-looking cuff situation but you like a little preppy pizazz, fashion stylist Audree Kate López suggests the signature J.Crew cuff. This rolled cuff is characterized by a bit of the cuff sticking out the top of the roll, while still looking totally put together.

“When I worked in-house at J.Crew, there was a term called the ‘J.Crew Sleeve Roll’ and it has stayed in my list of styling tricks ever since,” López reveals. “Instead of rolling your sleeves up from the cuff, take your sleeve, fold in half past your elbow, and then fold in half again.” However, unlike Balfour’s technique, López says you want to leave a bit of the cuff peeking out. “This style stays put all day long, looks a little more effortlessly styled, and is not tight around your forearm like the other way.”

The Cuffed Blazer or Sweater

When cuffing thicker fabrics, the chance of it coming unrolled is even more likely. “The reason your sleeves so easily fall down is because the sleeve does not sit snug against your arm and can easily be unrolled with movement,” López explains. To prevent this from happening with your sweaters, dusters, and blazers, she says to grab a thin rubber band or hair tie and opt for a scrunched sleeve, as opposed to a cuffed one. (“If you use a super skinny rubber band or hair tie, it is not going to feel tight on your forearm or cut off circulation,” she assures us.)

“If you’re wearing a sweater, blazer, or blouse, place a skinny rubber band or hair tie around your wrist, over the clothing, and then push up to the desired length,” López instructs. “You can fold the fabric over the band so it’s hidden and it will stay put all day long.”