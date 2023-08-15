Whether you've had locs for a while or are still in your starter loc phase, you already know that maintenance is key. Proper care requires regularly clarifying your hair, oiling your scalp, and retwisting your locs every few weeks. In terms of the latter, you can either visit a loctician to help you refresh your locs or do it yourself. However, if you opt for the DIY route, there are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind. Ahead, hairstylists Yetty Bames and Klerissa McDonald explain everything you need to know about retwisting locs.

Meet the Expert Yetty Bames is a hairstylist, makeup artist, and brow specialist at Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger Salon.

Klerissa McDonald is a natural hair specialist and the founder of the award-winning next-gen curl care brand Curly By Nature.