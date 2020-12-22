How to Reset Your Sex Drive for the New Year, According to a Sexologist

A nationally respected sexologist and social impact entrepreneur, Rebecca Alvarez Story works with womxn, couples, and teens to help them navigate a variety of sexual wellness topics and find holistic ways to maximize their sexual agency. She is the founder of Bloomi, the first online multi-brand marketplace for intimacy to revolutionize the sexual wellness category.

2020 has been a challenging year for many of us. Stress, loss, and isolation have all negatively impacted our mental health and overall wellness, which, in turn, puts a strain on our relationships and sex lives. When we are dealing with high levels of anxiety and sadness, it's challenging to be "in the mood" or have the energy to do nice things for yourself or your partner. However, the silver lining to this challenging year is that we are all more in tune with our bodies, and our ability to reset will be more important than ever.

If you're in a more acutely aware state of low libido, there are a few simple steps you can take to help yourself get back on track. These acts will help you achieve your sex goals going into 2021, but also think more broadly about your intimate health and intimacy practices. Here are five tangible steps that will help you feel good and begin enjoying the sex life you want again in 2021.