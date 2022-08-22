How to Remove Waterproof Eyeliner Without Scrubbing and Tugging

Our eye area is among the most delicate and sensitive spots on our faces—but this hasn't deterred us from wearing eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, and more.

While we encourage being as creative as one wants when it comes to eye makeup looks, there are a few things to remember when removing them, especially if they include waterproof eyeliner. It's imperative to treat the skin around the eyes delicately and with care, avoiding pulling, tugging, or any kind of aggressive methods of removal. Why? When the skin around our eyes is pulled and tugged regularly, it can damage collagen and even cause our eyelids to wrinkle faster.

If you're a big fan of wearing waterproof eyeliner and eye makeup, that's fine; we just want to ensure you're removing it the right way. Ahead, with the help of celebrity makeup artist Misha Shahzada, we've compiled a list of tips to ensure your waterproof eyeliner comes off with little to no hassle.