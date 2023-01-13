How to Remove Mascara from Clothes, According to Experts

02 of 10

Use a Stain Solution or Bar to Lift Combination Stains

Miller says that mascara stains are classified as combination stains. "Combination stains may require different treatment because they contain a mix of emollients and pigments, like mascara and cream blushes or shadows," she says.

Stain bars and solutions are like highly concentrated versions of detergent, specially formulated to lift away color-rich stains. The benefit of using stain bars or solutions as opposed to regular detergent is the concentrated formula, designed to "really help to coax out discoloration before laundering," Miller explains. Another benefit, she says, is that stain bars and solutions can work on old and new stains alike, "so it’s okay to leave a makeup stain on fabric for a while if you can’t get to it immediately." Choose a product that's safe on all washable fabrics.

Miller suggests a dual-step spot treatment approach to lift away the pigmented oils present in the mascara stain. First, she recommends treatment with The Laundress's Wash & Stain Bar ($7), designed to attack the dye-rich, pigmented stain: "Work up a lather under warm water. Next, add a few drops of The Laundress’s specially-formulated Stain Solution ($19) into the mix." The stain solution works well to dissolve the oils in a combination stain. "Let stand for a few minutes, then either proceed with washing or blot away the residue with a damp cloth for a spot treatment," Miller tells us.



Marlowe Leverette likes Tide On the Go ($3) for small stains and enzyme-based stain removers like Shout's Wipe and Go Instant Stain Remover ($33) or Carbona Stain Devil ($17) for larger ones. She says a "dab of heavy-duty laundry detergent, like Persil ($22)," can effectively treat mascara stains as well.