Calling All Runners: Here's How to Release Tension in Your Calves

Calves are often an afterthought compared to other muscles of the body—until they tighten up and result in nagging tension and pain. “As an athletic trainer and fitness professional, understanding proper human movement is essential in creating programming that first reduces the chance of overuse and non-contact injuries, and then allows for improvement in athletic performance,” Marty Miller, Technogym USA director of education and training, who holds a master’s degree in exercise science and injury prevention and a doctorate degree in health sciences, explains to Byrdie. “When examining human movement, it is extremely common for individuals to have tight calves, and the frequency only increases within the running community due to the nature of the sport.”

Unfortunately, having tight calves isn’t just uncomfortable—it can lead to altered joint motion of not only the foot and ankle but can also create improper joint motions of the knee and the hip. “This is a significant contributor to the most common injuries seen in runners, such as Achilles' tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, shin splints, and anterior knee pain just to name a few,” he points out.

Here are 12 expert-endorsed methods to release calf tension.