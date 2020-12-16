Although it might make you feel unwell, a fever is actually a sign that your body is functioning properly, and playing a role in helping fight off infection or illness. Some common reasons people run fevers include being overheated or inflamed. You can also run a fever as a result of an infection. As you're probably well-aware, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has included an elevated temperature as a symptom of COVID-19, making people understandably anxious about running a fever this season.

Meet the Expert Natalie Geary, MD is a board-certified pediatric and family doctor, and founder and medical director of veda HEALTH.

Nicole Swiner, MD is an award-winning board-certified general physician, prolific author and speaker, and lifestyle expert.

A fever is defined as an elevation in core body temperature. Geary notes that a fever is "technically anything over 100.4 Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius)." She adds that "in reality, everyone's resting temperature is not exactly 98.6 Fahrenheit and everyone responds to an illness with varying degrees of fever. Some people run high and some do not." Current medical convention, therefore, stipulates to break a fever is to see a reduction from 100.5 Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Please note that infants and elderly people all require extra special care when it comes to getting rid of a fever. "In infants you never try to break a fever they are at risk for febrile seizures. You treat them appropriately by undressing them, keeping them cool but not cold and giving them Tylenol." says Gary. "Elderly people are similarly vulnerable; they need to be managed very cautiously." The tips ahead are meant for otherwise healthy adults looking to get rid of a fever.

Because health authorities are using an elevated temperature to screen for COVID-19, it is vital that you consult your doctor immediately if you are running a temperature or feel sick; they will recommend you test for the virus. Our expert information is not a substitute for medical care, and you should always consult a doctor if you run a temperature. However, these are remedies to make you more comfortable at home and help get rid of a fever so you can feel like yourself again.

Ahead, two physicians provide expert advice on how to reduce a fever.