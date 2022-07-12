How to Protect Your Hair From Chlorine for Your Healthiest Summer Strands

When you hear the word chlorine, chances are your mind goes straight to a swimming pool. Specifically, the local community club pool that is filled with people in the peak of summer.

The CDC states that chlorine can be found in all different types of forms including liquid found in things such as bleach, pesticides, swimming pools, and drinking water. Yes, you read that correctly: Chlorine is used in drinking water to kill harmful bacteria. It can also be found in gas form, which is poisonous and can be identified by its yellow-green color and sharp, pungent smell.

So, what exactly does chlorine do to your hair? And more importantly, how can you protect your hair from chlorine? We turned to trichologist Kerry Yates and hairstylist Clariss Rubenstein to find out; read on for what they had to say.

Meet the Expert Kerry Yates is a trichologist and the founder of Colour Collective.

Clariss Rubenstein is a Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist.

What Chlorine Does to Your Hair

While chlorine does a proper job of keeping things germ-free, Yates says it can quite literally "wreak havoc on our hair and skin." So what exactly does that entail?

Changes Hair Color

If your hairstylist has ever told you that chlorine will turn your hair green, they weren't kidding. "It can also cause the color to oxidize quickly and even cause a green cast in lighter colored hair which can be difficult to reverse," Rubenstein says. This typically rings especially true for color-treated and blonde hair.

"Chlorine is a bleach, and as a result, it can change the hair's natural melanin," Yates explains. "In addition, chlorine helps to push various metals and minerals found in the water into your hair shaft, creating a greenish-yellow cast. This color change is clearly evident on blondes, and people with color-treated hair are especially susceptible to a color change with repeated exposure to chlorine."

Causes Dryness

The experts agree that chlorine can leave hair dry and dehydrated. "Chlorine can strip away the natural oils that ensure your hair stays pliable and conditioned," Yates says. "As a result, hair will appear dry and brittle and can be more susceptible to breakage and heat styling damage."

Flattens Hair

If you're looking for shiny supermodel hair chlorine is not your friend. "Hair loses the shine since chlorine strips the hair of its natural oils," says Yates. "Hair will look matte and very unhealthy looking."