8 Expert-Approved Methods to Prevent Workout-Related Injuries

Train at Your Fitness Level

Don’t think of your fitness journey as a race, but more of a marathon—if you go too hard, too fast, you might end up injured. “The very first question I ask anyone I work with is what their fitness level is. I even programmed my app—The Fitness App—to ask users this question when they first sign in,” Michaels points out. “And forget your ego—there is simply no room for that in fitness.” Are you a first timer, beginner, intermediate, or advanced athlete? “You have to choose a program (no matter what the modality) that is built for your fitness level,” she instructs. She uses the example of her app. For beginners, she offers a “Just Walk” program as well as a “Fitness For Beginners” program, which gradually teaches you all the fundamentals of resistance training while building a strong foundation of strength, flexibility, cardiovascular conditioning, and coordination.

Craig Tifford, MD, a Yale Medicine orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, suggests starting with lower weights and working your way up. “You should never work out with more weight than you are accustomed to,” he explains. “Always start slowly and wean into any new exercise/activity.”

Michaels also says that just because you used to be an experienced athlete doesn’t mean you should start where you left off. “Even if you were an all-American swimmer or D1 athlete in college, but you haven’t trained in 10 years, you need to act accordingly,” she adds. “You must start out slowly and gradually progress yourself in two-week increments to train efficiently and avoid injury.”