The early and routine use of sunscreen, retinol, and Botox have made forehead wrinkles almost a thing of the past. In actuality, as a dermatologist, I've been seeing more and more patients coming in with concerns about neck wrinkles. Neck wrinkles aren't a new concern from patients by any means, but they're very quickly becoming a big concern among millennials.

Maybe it’s the contrast of our bouncy, sun-protected facial skin that draws our attention to our neck, or maybe technology is doing more than The Social Dilemma revealed. The term “tech neck” is frequently used to describe the somewhat early appearance of horizontal lines on the neck—forged over nights of looking down at your phone and scrolling through Facebook, turned Instagram, turned TikTok.

As a Botoxed, retinolized, sun-protected millennial myself, I have noticed the stark contrast between the texture and laxity of my neck compared to my face. Since I’m also a board-certified dermatologist, I have the luxury of nagging my friends about what I need to do to once again feel more in control of the fine lines on my neck. Today, I’ll share with you pearls from one of my favorite colleagues– Dr. Corey Hartman–on how to prevent and treat horizontal neck wrinkles. As a quick preview, collagen is key.