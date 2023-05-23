How to Prevent Dark Skin Spots After Waxing, According to Dermatologists

Sometimes solving one beauty problem leads to another conundrum. In this case, we're talking about dark spots that can sometimes be left behind after waxing. Sure, you've gotten rid of that unwanted hair, but now you're stuck with unwanted hyperpigmentation. But before discussing solutions, it's important to understand what causes dark spots.

"Dark spots that occur after waxing are usually due to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation," medical and aesthetic dermatologist Kiran Mian, DO, FAAD, explains. "Waxing can be traumatic on the skin, especially when hair is coarse or ingrown, and the trauma can trigger melanocytes to release melanin into the skin in response to the inflammation. Coarse, thicker hair is more prone to hyperpigmentation. Those with darker skin tones have more melanin and are also more prone to hyperpigmentation." However, board-certified dermatologist Amy Wechsler, MD, says it's important to remember that no one is immune to dark spots.

The good news is that there are simple solutions that can help you manage post-waxing hyperpigmentation. Ahead, discover seven derm-approved ways to treat and prevent dark spots.