5 Self-Tanner Preparation Tips for an Even, Long-Lasting Glow

Exfoliate Your Body

To prep for your self-tanner, you'll want to exfoliate, shave, and soften your skin with your favorite moisturizing body wash to create the smoothest canvas possible for your tanning product. "If you apply tanner over dead skin, it's bound to flake off, which could then make your tan look patchy," says DiMarchi.

"Remember, areas of constant friction like soles, elbows, and knees get thicker to protect themselves, so exfoliation with mechanical exfoliators like pumice stones or chemical exfoliants like lactic, glycolic, or salicylic acids can be helpful," Campbell says. DiMarchi prefers body scrubs, as does Zeichner: "I typically recommend using a manual scrub for exfoliation, as it gives immediate improvements in eliminating skin flakes," he says. "If you are already using a chemical exfoliator on a regular basis, physical exfoliation right before the self-tanner may not be necessary."

DiMarchi suggests shaving after exfoliating—not only will it remove hair, but it'll also take your exfoliation up a notch and improve your self-tanning results. "Something that people also forget is that shaving actually is a form of exfoliation, so make sure you do that last," she notes. "Shaving over a spray tan can strip off the color."