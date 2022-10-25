Prepping Your Skin for Waxing Is Easier Than You'd Think—Here's How to Do It

02 of 04

Exfoliate Two to Three Days Before

Exfoliating is a do when it comes to pre- and post-waxing. However, there is a caveat. "The one thing everyone should do before their waxing appointment is exfoliate," Dana Pellegrino, co-owner of The Haven and educator, emphasizes. But she recommends exfoliation two to three days before your appointment. "[A] gentle exfoliant removes the dead skin cells and debris in the way of getting to the hairs."

Both experts recommend gentle exfoliants, and Pellegrino suggests looking for formulas with jojoba beads. "They are perfectly round, unlike some other scrubs that can be too jagged or sharp, which is very rough on the skin. Jojoba beads gently roll across the skin, removing any dead skin cells, restoring skin and the overall appearance." Pekar says a DIY option made with oil, granulated sugar, and honey can also be an excellent option.

For coarse hair types, Pellegrino recommends a product that includes salicylic acid. "[Salicylic acid] can treat existing ingrown hairs while preventing new ones from forming," she explains. "This ingredient can penetrate deep into the skin while clearing out any buildup that is blocking the hairs from coming to the surface." We like Kate Somerville's ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub ($56), which resurfaces and polishes skin with pumice, lactic and salicylic acids, and enzymes from papaya, pumpkin, and pineapple. To really work it in, you can try using a body brush like this one ($129) from Gilded Body.