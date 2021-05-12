01 of 08

Set Precise, Realistic Goals

Setting goals is important, but for those goals to serve you, they need to be specific and realistic.

"The most common reason I've noticed clients don't stick to their goals is that they don't create precise goals. They have a general idea of what they want, but that's not enough," says Carneiro.

If you were active before, it might be tempting to measure your progress against your previous routine. "However, things have changed, and you will likely not be able to do everything in the exact same way. Take note of what works for you in this 'new normal' and put boundaries in place to regain control of your schedule," advises Michaelides.

"If you had solid pre-COVID exercise habits, you will have an easier time getting back into an exercise routine, but do not be discouraged if it takes longer than you think to reestablish this habit," Michaelides adds.

Carneiro suggests creating small, more realistic goals that are measurable and attainable. "If your goal is to lose 30 lbs. in six months, break it down realistically to 5 lbs. per month and create micro-goals to lose 1-2 lbs. per week. When you do so, your motivation levels will be much more consistent as you see that the small changes are going to contribute to your larger overall goals," he says.