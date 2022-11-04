How to Moisturize Nails for Your Best, Healthiest Mani Yet

You moisturize your face, your body, your hair... but what about your nails? Yep, your tips need extra moisture, too. If you've ever had issues with manicure longevity or nail growth and aren't already addressing dryness, doing so may be the key to achieving the healthy mani you want.

A variety of factors, both internal and external, can contribute to dry nails. For example, age and gender can play a role. "Cholesterol is the main lipid found in the nail, low levels of which can compromise the nail's ability to hold onto hydration," explains Dr. Dana Stern, MD, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in nail health. One study found that women had decreased levels of cholesterol in their nail plate as they aged, supporting the fact that dry, brittle nails are more common in women over the age of 50, she adds. On the external side, environmental factors can take a toll. Cold, dry weather can contribute, which is why people tend to have dry nails during the winter months, says Tina Wang, owner of Lunula Salon.

Stern says that along with being a nuisance that can affect the longevity of your manicure (polish won't adhere as well to dry nails, leading to peeling and chipping), dry nails are also more prone to splits and breakage. They can also lead to your cuticle cracking at the nail base, increasing the likelihood of infection, Wang points out. The good news? If you take the time to moisturize your dry nails—and do so properly—repairing dry nails can usually happen pretty quickly. Ahead, learn our experts' six top tips on how to moisturize nails, so you can achieve your healthiest manicure yet.