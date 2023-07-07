8 Ways to Mattify Shiny Skin, According to the Pros

We all deal with oiliness from time to time. It's completely normal, and our skin's natural oil (aka sebum) has benefits. "Sebum helps maintain a healthy skin barrier and hydrate the skin," Dr. Joshua Zeichner explains.

However, Dr. Zeicher notes that as the oil becomes trapped on the skin and mixes with sweat, dirt, and dead skin cells, it can give your complexion an ultra-shiny appearance. But thankfully, combatting excess oil and shine is simple with the right products and techniques. Ahead, Zeichner and makeup artist Kevin Kodra share eight foolproof ways to mattify shiny skin.