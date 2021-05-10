Here's Exactly How to Make Your Makeup Sweatproof

There are few things worse than spending time applying a beautiful makeup look, only to walk outside in the heat and sweat it all off. While we can't control the weather on any given day, there's plenty of ways we can prevent our makeup from sweating off our faces, even under the highest of heat temps—and that's a relief! From prepping our skin correctly with the right skincare to using products that help keep everything intact, from our foundation to mascara, there are several ways to tackle the issue of sweating while wearing makeup that is incredibly helpful and necessary for summer months.
Ahead, we've compiled a list of all the best tips on keeping your makeup sweatproof and some helpful tips from New York-based makeup artist Molly Fredenberg so that you can worry about more important things, you know, like looking fabulous at the beach or poolside.
Meet the Expert
- Molly Fredenberg is a New York-based makeup artist.
Start With a Minimal AM Skincare Routine
First things first, when you're applying your skincare in the morning, skip any unnecessary steps or products that might have your skin feeling heavy. Fredenberg suggests to "Avoid rich, thick moisturizers and opt for a lighter formula, like Bioderma Sebium Mat Control Cream ($20)". The fewer products you use, the better your makeup will stay on throughout the day, keeping it easier to maintain in hot weather. A great, simple anti-aging skincare routine in the morning is to cleanse, apply Vitamin C serum, and follow up with moisturizer and an SPF with at least level 30 protection. After you've applied your skincare and SPF, let it sit for a few minutes before moving onto makeup. Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Vitamin C Serum ($166) is a great product recommendation for daily use, and if you're looking for daily sunscreen, try SuperGoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 ($34), or Bliss Block Star Invisible Daily Sunscreen ($20).
Use Waterproof Eyeliner and Mascara
Switching out your everyday products for water-resistant or waterproof formulas is an easy way to tackle the issue of sweat and makeup, especially mascara, which we all know can run from time to time. It's quite easy to find waterproof mascara formulas, and this will make a difference in your eye makeup, especially when you're outdoors at places like the pool or beach. New York-based makeup artist Molly Fredenberg suggests using Inglot AMC Gel Eyeliner ($21), "This is my ultimate go-to eyeliner when wanting to create a tight-line or cat-eye look and it doesn't crumble or move." Fredenberg also stated, "When I'm working on set, and there's strong lights or humid weather outside, this is an absolute hero-product I can count on to stay put."
Victoria Beckham Beauty Future Lash Mascara ($28) is a water-resistant formula to help instantly lift lashes. Apply a few coats of mascara to lashes and brush through them to ensure there's no clumping.
Don't Skip the Primer
Applying face primer before a foundation is key when wanting makeup to last and not rub off with sweat. Since there are several different kinds of primers (one for everything, really), focusing on using a waterproof primer is the most ideal in this situation. Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer ($54) is suitable for all skin types and is water-resistant. In addition, it works with all types of foundation formulas, from liquid to cream and powder.
Consider Your Foundation and Concealer
If you find that your makeup is melting and sweating off in hot weather, consider the type of foundation and concealer you're using. While there's such a wide range of foundation and concealer product offerings, there are certain formulas more suitable for you to use during the summer months that will keep you sweat-free and looking fresh. For a tinted sunscreen moisturizer, try Absolute Joi Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream With Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 ($34). For sweat-proof foundation, try IL MAKIAGE After Party Next Gen Full Coverage Foundation ($44). For a concealer that will hold up all day under high heat temperatures, check out this formula from Lancome.
Use the Right Powders
Setting your makeup with powder is key to making it last, but using the right kinds of powders resistant to sweat is best when wanting everything to stay in place. Instead of applying a powder all over the face with a brush from a compact, try a loose powder that is finely milled, and apply lightly to areas of the face that might collect sweat such as the forehead, around the nose, and chin area. Bodyography's Blur, Set, Perfect Loose Finishing Powder ($31) is an ultra-lightweight, translucent loose finishing powder infused with Hyaluronic Acid to plump and hydrate the skin. Sets makeup for all-day wear, imparting a soft-focus finish. Lightly tapping the powder in these places with a brush helps to set makeup and fill in any foundation creases that can also attract sweat. If you want to set concealer under the eyes and keep it from creasing, you can apply loose powder here as well to help.
Utilize Blotting Papers
Blotting papers can be your best friend if you tend to sweat on the face; they are great at absorbing shine, oil, and sweat and keeping your makeup looking great. Instead of rubbing your face with paper towels, napkins, or tissues, utilize blotting papers instead and lightly press them against the skin when you experience any of the above. Another great thing? Blotting papers are so compact they fit anywhere and are easily transportable. Throw them in your purse, beach, or pool bag, and forget your worries about sweating your makeup off. Boscia Clear Complexion Blotting Linens ($10) is an ideal solution to keep oil and shine far, far away.
Use Setting Spray
If you haven't already fallen in love with using setting spray, you absolutely will once you realize how well it works to keep sweat at bay and your makeup intact. Fredenberg recommends using setting sprays, "They create a protective seal for your makeup and also help in softening the look of any excess powder or texture." Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray ($33) is an excellent product choice for setting makeup. Once you've finished applying your makeup, hold the spray at least 12 inches away from your face and mist away until everything is covered. Then, allow the spray to fully dry, and remember, it's imperative to keep your hands off your face to prevent any rubbing or smudges.
Opt for Long-Wearing Lipsticks
Long-wearing lipsticks will be your best friend on hot days as once you've applied them, they tend to stay in place without smudging. While you might want to wear lip balms or something light during the day, you absolutely have the option to go bolder with your lips if that's what you prefer, and not worry about sweating it off. For lips, try something like Armani Beauty's Lip Maestro ($38) —a high-pigment liquid velvet matte lipstick that locks in place once it's been applied.
Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate
Don't forget to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated throughout the day, especially in hot weather. Keeping your body's internal temperature cool will help with the external temperature, along with the amount you sweat. Whether you put some skin-boosting antioxidants in your water like lemon or freshly cut up orange slices, or prefer it plain, hydrating is essential to healthy skin every day.