How to Make Your Hair Smell Good All Day, Every Day

Add a Fragrant Oil

If you're looking for a scent boost, try oiling your scalp, or your hair... or even both. Essential oils can make your hair smell lovely, and Denis suggests them as a way to get your best-smelling hair. “Essential oils are great to add to hair for many reasons," she says. "Scented hair oils are amazing, and I choose them based on my mood or needs."

As for what scents to choose, that's up to you. "I especially love peppermint, rosemary, lavender, and orange scents," Denis tells us. She recommends essential oils for use on both your scalp and hair, but just be sure that a product is formulated for wherever you use it—there are great-smelling refreshing mists for hair, plus anti-pollution sprays that contain essential oils.