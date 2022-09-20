How to Make Mineral Makeup Look Dewy, Straight From Pro Makeup Artists

ICYMI, gone are the days of ultra-matte face makeup. Nowadays, beauty trends are heavily leaning toward plump, dewy, radiant skin that looks au naturel (even if it technically took several products to master). To achieve such a look, most makeup artists recommend opting for cream formulas due to their naturally dewier textures.

Here’s where things get tricky, though: Generally speaking, cream formulas work best for folks with balanced to dry skin, which leaves oily skin types (who more often opt for mineral and powder formulas) out in the dust when it comes to rocking one of the season’s top makeup trends. Or so you’d think. According to celebrity makeup artists, you can make mineral and powder makeup look dewy, too—you just have to know how.

Fortunately for us, celebrity makeup artists Jamie Greenberg and Kelsey Deenihan are here to tell all. Keep reading for their step-by-step instructions on how to make mineral makeup look dewy.