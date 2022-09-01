How to Enhance a Minimalist Makeup Look With Mascara

06 of 06

Enhance the Eyes

Using a powder bronzer, it’s time to bring some depth to the eyes to help your lashes stand out even more. Using a fluffy, rounded brush, Vallejos recommends dusting bronzer very lightly across the eyelids and brow bone, taking care not to get any product in your brows. “Then, starting at the outer corner of the eye, apply your bronzer right along the lower lash line,” she says. “I’m using a sweeping motion, but if you have very sensitive eyes, you can absolutely use a tapping motion. Follow up with a touch of highlight on the upper lid (just above the pupil) and another coat of mascara, using the tip of the wand to feather out the outer lashes for a natural cat eye effect. Optionally, you can also use the tip of the wand to add mascara to your bottom lashes, if that’s your thing.”