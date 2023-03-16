5 Ways to Make Your Perpetually Dry Hands Softer, Straight From Dermatologists

If your hands are perpetually rough and dry, even if the skin on your face and body is soft, don't stress. Frequently exposed to the elements—from the water you use to wash your dishes to low temperatures during the winter months—your hands go through a lot. As such, it makes sense that sometimes they get a little (or more than a little) chapped.

However, there are ways to make them more supple—and we went to the experts to find out exactly what they are. Ahead, board-certified dermatologists Kseniya Kobets, MD, and Marisa Garshick, MD, share how to make hands soft.